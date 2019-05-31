Michelin Announces Winners of ‘Inspiring Mobility’ Global Challenge

Michelin has recognized people who addressed mobility solutions that mega-cities might face in the year 2035, as part of the 2019 Michelin Challenge Design competition.

Works by individuals and teams of designers from China, Colombia, Germany, India, Italy, South Korea, the United Kingdom and the United States were among the winners and finalists selected by a jury of automotive designers and industry experts.



This year’s theme, “Inspiring Mobility,” challenged the participants to design a mobility solution that will evoke a personal connection around joy, trust, security or freedom for users in Berlin, Mumbai, New York, São Paulo or Shanghai in 2035.

Winners include:

First place: Jintae Tak, Minseok Choi, Doohee Lee and Joonyong Lee of Seoul, South Korea, for design entry “Depot;”

Third place: Junghyun Kim and Hanum Jeong of Seoul, South Korea, for design entry "Volvo Intersection."

The three winning designs and 12 finalists were chosen by the jury from more than 1,500 entrants representing 71 countries. In the past 19 years, Michelin Challenge Design has received more than 14,000 entries from 134 countries.



Representatives from the first-, second- and third-place winners are invited as guests at the “Movin’On Summit,” event held in Montreal. The winners and their designs will be recognized during a private reception and awards ceremony at Movin’On.

Finalists (in alphabetical order) are:



Jung-Taek Cho of Gyeonggi-do, South Korea, for design entry “Starbucks Square;”

Mohammed Fahd of Calicut, India, for design entry “SIEMENS Air Rescue Vehicle;”

Komal G. and Amogh Barakol of Bangalore, India; and Cuili Yan of Sichuan, China, for design entry “AirSP;”

Siavash Jafari Jozani of Novato, California, United States, for design entry “WAYMO-FLOW;”

Simon Kafmann of Caldaro, Italy, for design entry “Escape.”

Moritz Kirschhoff of Hannover, Germany, for design entry “Urban Islands;”

Miguel Angel Garcia Londono of Medellin, Colombia, for design entry “NIO EXT Extended Mobility;”

Oliver May of Duesseldorf, Germany, for design entry “Lynx;”

Jay Morris of Yateley, Hampshire, United Kingdom, for design entry “NYC Ease;”

Hyojun Shin, Seonghwan Hong and Hyungtaek Lee of Seoul, South Korea, for design entry “Mercedes Benz 800 Pullman;”

Aditya Arun Surti of Pune, Maharashtra, India, for design entry “Renault TRIO;”

Sebastian Weigand of Gemünden am Main, Germany, for design entry “Volkswagen CIT.E.;”

In addition, the jury and program managers have created a new recognition for design sketch. This year, Alberic Chevallier of Nantes, France, was chosen for the design entry “Breathe.”

Images of the winning entries are available at www.michelinchallengedesign.com.

The Michelin Challenge Design jury includes: