Michelin Joins Urban Freight Lab; Will Contribute Tire, Digital Expertise

Michelin North America has joined Seattle’s Urban Freight Lab (UFL), a public-private partnership associated with the University of Washington’s Supply Chain Transportation and Logistics Center.

Limited to 13 private- and public-sector members, the Urban Freight Lab is a structured workgroup comprising senior executives from retail and wholesale companies, manufacturers, logistics and goods-delivery firms that address the last leg of the delivery process – either receiving goods in the urban marketplace or moving goods on the ground.

UFL studies potential solutions to delivery issues with the rise of e-commerce, ride-hailing services, connected and autonomous vehicle technologies, and increasing global urbanization. Michelin says it will contribute its expertise with connected tires, digital solutions and other customer innovations to address critical urban development challenges, such as “delivery dwell time,” reducing congestion through telematics and connected services, among others.

Michelin joins other members, including Ford Motor Company, General Motors, Boeing HorizonX, UPS, U.S. Postal Service, Kroger, Nordstrom, PepsiCo, and Kroger, among others.