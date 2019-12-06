Michelin/TIA Scholarship Application Period for 2020-2021 Now Open

The Tire Industry Association (TIA) and Michelin North America Inc.‘s application period for the 2020-2021 Michelin/TIA Scholarship is now open.

Michelin and TIA will award $6,250 in new scholarships to selected students. One $3,000 award (a total of four years not to exceed $12,000) and two $1,625 awards (a total of four years not to exceed $6,500 each). The award will be applied to tuition, fees and books.

The eligibility requirements are as follows:

Applicants must be part-time employees or the dependent children of full-time employees of TIA member tire dealers. Dependent children include natural children, adopted children, legal wards or resident stepchildren. The employee must be employed by the firm at the time of application. Michelin North America Inc. employees and dependent children are not eligible.

Applicants must be high school seniors planning to pursue a post-secondary education at an accredited two-year or four-year college, university or vocational technical school.

Applicants must have a cumulative GPA of at least 3.0 on a 4.0 scale through the Spring 2019 term.

All recipients must be enrolled full-time each semester and working toward an undergraduate degree.

The deadline for submission of the online portion of the application is Feb. 3, 2020 (www.scholarshipprograms.org/mtia). The deadline for receipt of the additional required materials is 5:00 p.m. EST on Feb. 3, 2020. The additional materials required must be mailed in one envelope to: Michelin TIA Scholarship, P.O. Box 1465, Taylors, SC 29687.

The email address or contact information provided on the application will be used to notify all of the complete applicants of the decisions of the committee.

The Michelin/TIA Scholarship has been awarded every year since 2000 to either part-time employees or dependent children of full-time employees of TIA member tire dealers. Since the scholarship’s inception, more than $485,000 has been awarded to 66 recipients who have gone on to attend accredited two-year, four-year, technical or vocational schools.

For questions regarding application status, contact Elisabeth Pate at [email protected] or 864-268-3363.