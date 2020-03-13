Connect with us
Michelin Introduces New Skid Steer Tweel Size

Designed for predominant off-road applications, the Michelin 10N16.5 X Tweel SSL 2 AT is constructed with a 31/32-inch tread depth with 10/32-inch of undertread.
The Michelin X Tweel SSL 2 AT will debut a new 10N16.5 size, the company announced.

This all-terrain version utilizes an embedded 8-bolt mechanically-interlocked hub to increase durability. The outer core tread can be retreaded for an effective total cost of ownership. Michelin X Tweel SSL 2 AT is available in the United States and Canada.

Michelin says the Tweel SSL 2 is designed with:

  • Improved shear beam construction that maximizes core life;
  • New spoke formulation that provides up to 10 times greater spoke life;
  • A maximum load of 3,700 pounds.

The Michelin X Tweel SSL 2 HST in the 10N16.5 size will be available in June. This model is designed predominantly for hard-surface applications. The HST is designed with 48/32-inch of tread depth to increase wear in high-scrub applications.

The Tweel portfolio also adds a 10 x 140 mm disc for the two-piece 12N16.5 Tweel SSL 2 used with certain truck-mounted forklifts, or moffetts.

Michelin offers a 30-day satisfaction guarantee for the new products.

