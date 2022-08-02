Michelin Acquires Start-up Specializing in Road Infrastructure Image Analysis

The Michelin Group has acquired RoadBotics, a Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based company specializing in road infrastructure images analysis. Founded in 2016, RoadBotics leverages artificial intelligence to analyze visual data collected on roads by cameras (mainly smartphones). Due to RoadBotics’ computer vision know-how, the images are transformed into actionable insights which help road managers to identify priority maintenance areas.

With the acquisition, Michelin says it will help the company continue to develop services and solutions already offered by Michelin DDi (Driving Data to Intelligence), a Michelin Group activity committed to analyzing data and driving behavior.

Michelin says the computer vision expertise developed by RoadBotics, combined with Michelin’s DDi know-how, will provide unique insights on driving behavior. The service will initially be available in North America before being rolled out in Europe.