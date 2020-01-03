Michelin Recalls Certain CrossClimate Tires

Click Here to Read More

The tires are not marked with the required UTQG treadwear, traction or temperature gradings, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). In addition, on the designated outboard sidewall and on the inboard sidewall, the “DOT” certification symbol, which precedes the TIN (Tire Identification Number) has not been molded into the sidewall.

As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 139, “New Pneumatic Radial Tires for Light Vehicles.” Without the proper markings, the tires may not be used in the appropriate driving conditions, increasing the risk of a crash.

Michelin will notify owners, and dealers will replace the tires, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin Jan. 30. Owners may contact Michelin customer service at 1-866-324-2835.