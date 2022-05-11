Michelin to Implement Price Increases

Michelin is announcing price increases across its brands ranging from 5-12% on the majority of passenger and light truck replacement tires and service offers, up to 9% on motorcycle tires, and up to 12% for on-road and off-road commercial products and service offers.

Click Here to Read More

These increases will be effective on orders invoiced starting June 1, in the U.S. and Canada.

Price changes may vary across specific products, channels and countries within each brand portfolio, says Michelin. Details will be presented to dealers, end-users and commercial equipment manufacturers by May 15 with additional questions addressed directly through account managers.