Michelin to Increase Prices of Some PLT, Commercial Tires

on

Michelin North America, Inc., has announced price increases up to 6% on select Michelin, BFGoodrich, and Uniroyal passenger and light truck replacement tires as well as up to 13% on both on- and off-road commercial tire offers due to market dynamics, the company says. This increase will be effective on July 1 in the U.S. and Canada.

Price changes may vary across specific products within each brand portfolio. The company says details will be presented to dealers, fleets, end-users and commercial equipment manufacturers by June 1 with additional questions addressed directly through account managers.

In this article:, , ,
Michelin to Increase Prices of Some PLT, Commercial Tires

