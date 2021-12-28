Michelin Raises Prices for PLT Brands, Commercial Offerings

Michelin North America Inc., has announced price increases up to 12% on select Michelin, BFGoodrich and Uniroyal passenger and light truck replacement tires, up to 5% on motorcycle tires, and up to 16% on both on- and off-road commercial tire and retreads and service offers due to market dynamics. These increases will be effective Jan. 1, 2022, in the United States and Canada. These updated prices will come into effect for orders invoiced starting on Jan. 1, 2022, the company said.