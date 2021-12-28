Connect with us
price increase

News

Michelin Raises Prices for PLT Brands, Commercial Offerings

Increases will be effective Jan. 1, 2022, in the United States and Canada, the company said.

Advertisement
Danielle Hess

on

Michelin North America Inc., has announced price increases up to 12% on select Michelin, BFGoodrich and Uniroyal passenger and light truck replacement tires, up to 5% on motorcycle tires, and up to 16% on both on- and off-road commercial tire and retreads and service offers due to market dynamics. These increases will be effective Jan. 1, 2022, in the United States and Canada. These updated prices will come into effect for orders invoiced starting on Jan. 1, 2022, the company said.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Sumitomo to Increase Prices Effective Jan. 1

People: How Tire Dealers Gave Back in 2021

News: Live Event Wrap-Up: Where We’ve Been in 2021

News: Harold Finkelstein, Patriarch of Max Finkelstein Inc., Dies

Advertisement

on

Michelin Raises Prices for PLT Brands, Commercial Offerings

on

Goodyear, Mickey Thompson Hit the Gas on Integration

on

Tire Industry Influencer Joe Jordan Dies

on

TBC Corporation Donates to Three Non-Profits
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Passenger/Light Truck: Hankook Tire Reveals New R/T Dynapro XT, AT2 Xtreme Tires

Passenger/Light Truck: Vredestein Enters LT Segment in N.A. With Pinza A/T Launch

Business Operations: Microlearning Makes the Tire Industry Smarter, More Profitable

Passenger/Light Truck: Sneak Peek: Kenda Tire’s Next-Gen Mud-Terrain Tire

Tires: Bridgestone Launches New Alenza AS Ultra Tire

Digital Edition

Current Pocast
play
John Ziegler, Jr.: Challenges that Shaped Ziegler Tire's DNA

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Tunerkey.com

Tunerkey.com
Contact: Amy WorthingtonPhone: 918-835-2280Fax: 918-835-1197
5920 E Admiral Pl., Tulsa OK 74115
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Mergers and Acquisitions Photo Mergers and Acquisitions Photo

News

Discount Tire Set to Acquire Tire Rack
supply chain supply chain

News

Bridgestone Ups Capacity to Address Supply Issues

News

Pirelli Announces 2022 Calendar; Celebrates 150th Anniversary
Tire-Discounters-Westerville-Store Tire-Discounters-Westerville-Store

News

Tire Discounters Continues Southern Expansion
Connect
Tire Review Magazine