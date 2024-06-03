Michelin North America names Matthew Cabe as new president, CEO

Michelin named Matthew Cabe as president and CEO of Michelin North America, effective Oct. 1. He succeeds Alexis Garcin, whose next position within Michelin will be announced at a later date.

“Matthew has represented the voice of Michelin customers with dependable passion in our organization for more than 19 years along with a leadership approach that directly reflects the Group’s core values,” said Scott Clark, Executive Vice President Automotive, Motorsport, 2 Wheels – Supervising the Americas Regions. “His prior experience leading businesses in both North America and globally will facilitate the Group’s continued growth and success in this important region.”

Cabe will be responsible for all key customer-facing functions of Michelin North America, including sales and marketing, services and solutions, quality and supply chain units along with corporate and business services, communications, finance, personnel, information technology (IT) and legal, the company said. Michelin’s North America region comprises the United States and Canada and employs approximately 23,500 employees across 35 sites. Concurrent with this Michelin appointment, Cabe also joins the board of the U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association (USTMA).

“I am confident in the future of our Company as we continue to focus on bringing our sustainable mobility strategy to life – the critical balance of customer centricity, financial results, respect for the environment and empowerment of our people,” Cabe said. “This is an exciting opportunity to work with our team in the North American region to serve our customers and drive the business forward.”

Since 2021, Cabe has served as senior vice president of the Michelin Group’s automotive regional brands business line based in Budapest, Hungary. From 2017 to 2021 he served in a number of marketing leadership positions for the North American passenger car and light truck business. Across his 19-year tenure with Michelin, he has held various leadership roles in engineering, manufacturing, marketing and other commercial functions in North America and at the global level.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Clemson University, and a master’s of business administration degree from the Darla Moore School of Business at the University of South Carolina. He and his family will relocate from Budapest, Hungary, to Greenville, S.C., home of Michelin’s North American headquarters.