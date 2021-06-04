Connect with us
Michelin-Retread

Commercial Tires

Michelin Introduces Two Trailer Tire Retreads

Michelin says the Michelin X Multi T-SA pre-mold retread and the The Michelin X One Line Energy T2 pre-mold retread are designed to lower the total cost of ownership for North American fleets.

Advertisement
Tire Review Staff

on

Michelin North America, Inc., is launching two new pre-mold retreads to broaden its lineup of tire retread technologies. The company says the Michelin X Multi T-SA pre-mold retread is designed to address the scrub and stresses in spread axle and tag axle applications while also providing superior mileage performance in regional and super-regional operations. The Michelin X One Line Energy T2 pre-mold retread is designed to lower the total cost of ownership for the North American line-haul market through improved trailer tread wear and fuel savings.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement
Advertisement

The company says the Michelin X Multi T-SA pre-mold retread tire is targeted for regional and super-regional operations. A new premium rubber compound enhances scrub resistance and wear rate while rounded, solid shoulder provides resistance. This retread provides maximum tread-to-shoulder adhesion in high scrub applications and provides up to 25% more mileage, Michelin claims. Groove-bottom protectors defend against stone drilling. The Michelin X Multi T-SA retread is available with a deep 16/32-inch tread depth in six tread base width/tread width with wings including:

  • 185/225
  • 195/235
  • 205/245
  • 215/255
  • 225/265
  • 245/285

The company says Michelin X One Line Energy T2 pre-mold retread is designed for better wear versus the Michelin X One Line Energy T pre-mold retread it replaces. For line-haul applications, the Michelin X One Line Energy T2 pre-mold retread provides outstanding handling for increased driver confidence and has microsipes and a solid shoulder to help reduce irregular wear. This retread meets SmartWay requirements and offers new tire technology in a retread. It is available in a 375/425 tread base width/tread width with wings size with a 13/32-inch tread depth, Michelin says. It will be available July 1.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Commercial Tires: Tips for Selling Retread Tires to Vocational Fleets

Commercial Tires: Michelin Launches X Works Drive Tire for Mixed-Use Trucks

Commercial Tires: Michelin Releases New Regional X One Trailer Tire

Commercial Tires: New GT Radial Commercial Truck Tires Rolled Out in the U.S.

Advertisement

on

Michelin Introduces Two Trailer Tire Retreads

on

Yokohama’s 715R Drive Tire Earns Severe Snow Service Rating

on

Yokohama Offers New All-position Waste/Sanitation Tire

on

Bridgestone Launches New Long-Haul Steer Tire
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

TPMS: TPMS Tool Proliferation: Why It Happens, How to Avoid it

Passenger/Light Truck: Cooper Releases New Discoverer Rugged Trek A/T Tire

Passenger/Light Truck: Goodyear Releases New Assurance ComfortDrive Tire

Passenger/Light Truck: Pirelli Expands Scorpion Tire Family with Scorpion AS Plus 3

Commercial Tires: Hankook Tire Enters Trailer Tire Segment

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Shandong Linglong Rubber Co.

Shandong Linglong Rubber Co.
Contact: Merry WangPhone: +86-535-824-2696Fax: +86-535-822-9244
1484 Medina Rd., Ste. 18, Medina OH 44256
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Bridgestone-Long-Haul Bridgestone-Long-Haul

Commercial Tires

Bridgestone Launches New Long-Haul Steer Tire
Yokohama-Tire-506U Yokohama-Tire-506U

Commercial Tires

Yokohama Offers New All-position Waste/Sanitation Tire
Yokohama-snow Yokohama-snow

Commercial Tires

Yokohama’s 715R Drive Tire Earns Severe Snow Service Rating
Connect
Tire Review Magazine