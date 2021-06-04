Michelin Introduces Two Trailer Tire Retreads

Michelin North America, Inc. , is launching two new pre-mold retreads to broaden its lineup of tire retread technologies. The company says the Michelin X Multi T-SA pre-mold retread is designed to address the scrub and stresses in spread axle and tag axle applications while also providing superior mileage performance in regional and super-regional operations. The Michelin X One Line Energy T2 pre-mold retread is designed to lower the total cost of ownership for the North American line-haul market through improved trailer tread wear and fuel savings.

The company says the Michelin X Multi T-SA pre-mold retread tire is targeted for regional and super-regional operations. A new premium rubber compound enhances scrub resistance and wear rate while rounded, solid shoulder provides resistance. This retread provides maximum tread-to-shoulder adhesion in high scrub applications and provides up to 25% more mileage, Michelin claims. Groove-bottom protectors defend against stone drilling. The Michelin X Multi T-SA retread is available with a deep 16/32-inch tread depth in six tread base width/tread width with wings including:

185/225

195/235

205/245

215/255

225/265

245/285

The company says Michelin X One Line Energy T2 pre-mold retread is designed for better wear versus the Michelin X One Line Energy T pre-mold retread it replaces. For line-haul applications, the Michelin X One Line Energy T2 pre-mold retread provides outstanding handling for increased driver confidence and has microsipes and a solid shoulder to help reduce irregular wear. This retread meets SmartWay requirements and offers new tire technology in a retread. It is available in a 375/425 tread base width/tread width with wings size with a 13/32-inch tread depth, Michelin says. It will be available July 1.