Michelin Appoints New Senior Leader of North America

Michelin Group has named Alexis Garcin as the next chairman and president of Michelin North America, the company announced June 11.

“Alexis brings an interpersonal style and a leadership approach that directly reflect the group’s core values,” said Florent Menegaux, CEO of Michelin Group, based in Clermont-Ferrand, France. “His experience and expertise will facilitate the group’s continued growth and success in this important region.”

Garcin succeeds Scott Clark, recently promoted to the Group Executive Committee as executive vice president responsible for the global passenger car and light truck business, motorsports, experiences and regional oversight of the Americas.

Garcin will be responsible for all key customer-facing functions of Michelin North America, including sales and marketing, quality, technical development and supply chain units. Michelin’s North America region comprises the United States and Canada.

“I am confident in the future of our company as we continue to focus on bringing our sustainable mobility strategy to life – the critical balance of customer-centricity, financial results, respect for the environment and empowerment of our people,” Garcin said. “This is an exciting opportunity to work with our team in the North American region to better serve our customers and drive the business forward.”

Garcin has served since 2018 as senior vice president of the Michelin Group’s global long-distance transportation business line. From 2011 to 2017, he served as the company’s global strategic marketing director for the truck and bus division. Across his 17-year tenure with Michelin, Garcin has held various leadership roles in marketing, sales, distribution and other commercial functions for units in Europe and at the global level.

Earlier in his career, Garcin worked for the Bosch Group. He holds a degree in Economical Sciences from the University Lumière in Lyon, France, and a master’s degree in Business and Management from Saint-Etienne Business School in France. Concurrent with this Michelin appointment, Garcin also joins the board of the U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association (USTMA). Garcin will relocate from Clermont-Ferrand, France, to Greenville, S.C., home of Michelin’s North American headquarters.