 Michelin Introduces New Radial Tire

Michelin launched the 70/70R57 X Mine L4 tire, designed for surface mining.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Michelin-Earthmover-tires

Michelin introduced the 70/70R57 Michelin X Mine L4 tire, its newest offer in earthmover tires for the Komatsu WE2350/P&H L2350 large wheel loader used in surface mining.

The manufacturer said the 70/70R57 Michelin X Mine L4 radial tire does not require chain fitments on the rear axle due to its robust radial design, resulting in reduced tread wear, an even footprint and less deformation of the contact patch on the ground.

“The new 70/70R57 Michelin X Mine L4 tire builds on our history of innovation with the first radial tire for the world’s largest wheel loader, providing a step-change in the mines’ productivity, while also contributing to their safety and sustainability,” Adam Murphy, senior vice president for Michelin mining, said.

According to Michelin, the new tire is engineered to meet traction performance standards on both wet and dry surfaces and is ready for use with the MEMS tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

