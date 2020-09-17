Michelin Releases New Ag Trailer Tire

Michelin says its new TrailXBib ag tire, made for slurry wagons, spreaders and trailers, is designed for endurance, prolonged tire life and low soil compaction.

Co-developed with farmers from several continents, the Michelin TrailXBib is air-systems ready and designed with Michelin VF Ultraflex Technology to help reduce soil compaction and optimize yields. The tire has a low-pressure impact in fields and is puncture and aggression resistant, the company says.

The company says the Michelin TrailXBib tire has these major benefits:

High endurance due to a new steel-belted casing meeting the VF2 standard for better robustness and soil protection;

Self-cleaning properties provided by a specific tread pattern for better evacuation of mud with no closed areas;

Tire-life improvement with a new tread pattern design incorporating a central rib designed to ensure regular wear.

Immediately available in sizes VF 560/60 R22.5 and VF 650/55 R26.5, other dimensions will gradually complement the range.

In addition, the Michelin MachXBib, a radial tractor tire used in soil preparation, planting and treatment, is now available in two additional sizes, 600/70 R30 and 600/65 R28, with an increased speed rating.

Also, the Michelin SprayBib, a radial high-clearance sprayer tractor tire able to operate at lower air pressures than a conventional narrow tire, is now available in a VF 320/90 R46 size.