Connect with us
michelin-trailxbib

OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires

Michelin Releases New Ag Trailer Tire

Co-developed with farmers, the Michelin TrailXBib is air-systems ready and designed with Michelin VF Ultraflex Technology.
Advertisement
Tire Review Staff

on

Michelin says its new TrailXBib ag tire, made for slurry wagons, spreaders and trailers, is designed for endurance, prolonged tire life and low soil compaction.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Co-developed with farmers from several continents, the Michelin TrailXBib is air-systems ready and designed with Michelin VF Ultraflex Technology to help reduce soil compaction and optimize yields. The tire has a low-pressure impact in fields and is puncture and aggression resistant, the company says.

The company says the Michelin TrailXBib tire has these major benefits:

  • High endurance due to a new steel-belted casing meeting the VF2 standard for better robustness and soil protection;
  • Self-cleaning properties provided by a specific tread pattern for better evacuation of mud with no closed areas;
  • Tire-life improvement with a new tread pattern design incorporating a central rib designed to ensure regular wear.
  • Immediately available in sizes VF 560/60 R22.5 and VF 650/55 R26.5, other dimensions will gradually complement the range.

In addition, the Michelin MachXBib, a radial tractor tire used in soil preparation, planting and treatment, is now available in two additional sizes, 600/70 R30 and 600/65 R28, with an increased speed rating.

Also, the Michelin SprayBib, a radial high-clearance sprayer tractor tire able to operate at lower air pressures than a conventional narrow tire, is now available in a VF 320/90 R46 size.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires: Titan Launches Hi-Dration Lug Irrigation Tire

OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires: GRI to Release Gripex OTR Winter Tire in the U.S. this Fall

OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires: Bridgestone Introduces OTR MasterCore Tire Line

OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires: Petlas Releases RC-700 Plus Mixed-Service Truck Tire

Advertisement

on

Michelin Releases New Ag Trailer Tire

on

Maxam Releases New MS453 Large Haulage Tire

on

TBC Brands Introduces New Ag Tire Products

on

Trelleborg Launches PS1000 Material Handling Tire
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

Passenger/Light Truck: Toyo Tire Debuts Open Country A/T III

Products: Meyle Releases ABS Sensor Kit for Targeted Replacement

Tires: Feds: Auto Repair ‘Essential’ Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Products: Autel Releases ADASCAL2 Expansion Pack

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Shandong Linglong Rubber Co.

Shandong Linglong Rubber Co.
Contact: Merry WangPhone: +86-535-824-2696Fax: +86-535-822-9244
1484 Medina Rd., Ste. 18, Medina OH 44256
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Skid-Steer Tires

OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires

Keep Off-the-Road (OTR) Tire Sales, Service Sharp

OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires

Real Game Changer or Bust?

OTR/Ag/Specialty Tires

Move From Price to the Right Tire
Connect