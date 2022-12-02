fbpx
Michelin MEMS 4

News

Michelin Launches MEMS Lite Solution

Michelin has launched its Michelin MEMS Lite solution, its newest offer in connected tires for surface mining and quarry vehicles.

Michelin MEMS Lite is an entry-level tire MEMS solution that combines Michelin’s sensors to deliver periodic tire pressure and temperature readings. These tire sensors are mounted inside the tires, where data is captured periodically as vehicles drive by fixed reading stations strategically located at the mine site. The data is then sent remotely to connected devices through a local server or secure cloud server.

Michelin says its product requires no hardware installation on trucks and that it is an easy-to-install and operate tire monitoring solution that gives operators better control of their equipment.
According to the company, MEMS Lite is easily upgraded to MEMS4, as they both use the same platform and communication protocols currently available in North America.

