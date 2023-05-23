 Michelin Announces $100M Investment in Kansas Ag Plant

Michelin says its multi-million dollar investment will increase the output of Camso agricultural rubber tracks to respond to "market evolution."

By Christian Hinton
Michelin has announced its plan to invest more than $100 million into its Junction City, Kansas operations over the next five years to increase the production capacity of tracks for agricultural equipment.

“At Michelin, we are proud to partner with our customers who are meeting the challenge of feeding the world more efficiently while protecting the environment,” said Alexis Garcin, president and chief executive officer of Michelin North America. “This investment in agricultural tracks capacity is further evidence of our commitment to bring Michelin’s all-sustainable strategy to life in North America.”

Michelin said the investment will increase the output of Camso agricultural rubber tracks to respond to market evolution. This includes both aftermarket and OE customers. Camso, a brand under the Michelin Group, specializes in off-road tires, rubber tracks and systems for material handling, construction, agriculture and powersports industries.

News

API Report Identifies Practices Related to Lubricant Sustainability

API’s Technical Report 1533 defines terminology and identifies industry-specific practices for the life cycle assessment of lubricants and specialty products.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
The American Petroleum Institute (API) published its "API Technical Report (TR) 1533, Lubricants Life Cycle Assessment and Carbon Footprinting – Methodology and Best Practice," which defines terminology and identifies industry-specific practices for the life cycle assessment of lubricants and specialty products. API said the purpose is to promote harmonization and consistency in the application of Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) and Carbon Footprints of Products (CFP) across the lubricants industry.

