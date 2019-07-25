Michelin Introduces Next-Generation Tweel for Skid Steers

Michelin North America has launched an airless tire solution for skid steers ─ the Michelin X Tweel SSL 2 AT and HST 12N16.5.

The tire made its North American debut at Ag in Motion in Saskatchewan, Canada. The new version of its airless radial tire will come to market as both an all-terrain (AT) and hard-surface version (HST). Available Aug. 1 in the U.S. and Canada, this is Michelin’s first embedded 8-bolt hub that is interlocked mechanically to increase durability, Michelin says.

The Tweel SSL 2 is designed with:

Improved shear beam construction that maximizes core life;

New spoke formulation provides up to 10 times greater spoke life;

Maximum load of 4,400 pounds;

No maintenance, no compromise and no downtime. The X TWEEL SSL requires no air, thereby eliminating the risk of a flat tire, allowing users to stay in operation with limited downtime to maximize profitability, Michelin says. The X TWEEL SSL also delivers the advantages of easy mounting, damage resistance, operator comfort, improved productivity and longer wear life than standard pneumatic tires, according to the company.

The Michelin 12N16.5 X Tweel SSL 2 HST is constructed with a 48/32nd-in. tread depth with 8/32nd-in. of undertread. The Michelin 12N16.5 X Tweel SSL 2 AT is constructed with a 31/32nd-in. tread depth with 12/32nd-in. of undertread. The outer core tread can be retreaded multiple times for an effective overall cost of ownership. These new products come with a 30-day satisfaction guarantee. For more information on Michelin X Tweel, visit www.michelintweel.com.