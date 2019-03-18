Michelin Introduces All-Season, Heavy-Duty Tire for Light-Truck Applications

Michelin North America, Inc., has launched the new Michelin Agilis CrossClimate tire for small-business owners and commercial fleets.

Michelin says the tire is designed specifically for ¾- and 1-ton pick-up trucks and vans used in commercial applications, as well as for European van platforms that have become increasingly popular in the North American market. Michelin said these vehicles are seen increasingly in applications such as:

Local and parcel delivery fleets

Food and beverage and temperature-controlled vehicles

Telecom and utility fleets

Trades, including landscaping, plumbing, electrical, HVAC, pest control and other trade fleets

Available April 1 in the U.S. and Canada, the Michelin Agilis CrossClimate tire is available in 16 light-truck (LT) sizes for passenger-vehicle platforms such as the Ford F-Series, Ford Econoline, Chevrolet Express, Chevrolet Silverado, GMC Sierra, Dodge Ram 2500 and Mercedes Sprinter. Five C-Metric sizes are available for lighter-duty commercial vehicles such as the Ford Transit, Ram ProMaster and Nissan NV200. Responding to the demands for these vehicles in last-mile delivery and urban or suburban commercial uses, the Michelin Agilis CrossClimate features:

Durability over extended mileage

Towing and hauling heavy loads

Improved protection from impacts and punctures

All-weather (or all-season) performance for year-round rough work conditions, as well as wet braking in high-stress applications

“Today’s local fleets demand a product to meet their specific commercial needs, and the Agilis CrossClimate tire is our most durable tire for heavy-duty light trucks and for lighter commercial applications,” said Adam Murphy, vice president of B2B marketing for Michelin. “Through engineering and innovation, Michelin has developed a tire that lasts longer under heavy loads, and also offers shorter wet-stopping distances and better snow traction than other leading competitive commercial tires.”

The Agilis CrossClimate tire is engineered with multiple innovations, including:

A MaxPressure Profile, which optimizes the tire footprint for better wear life under high pressure, heavy loads, high torque and stop-and-go driving.

Its StabiliBlo design provides wider and longer tread blocks that resist extreme torque while providing relatively cooler operating temperatures under full loads and at high speeds.

The tire lasts up to 19% longer under heavy loads in tests comparing competitors’ commercial tires, Michelin said.

SipeLock provides hundreds of biting edges for improved wet and snow traction without sacrificing tread-block stability.

CurbGard sidewall protectors resist curb scrubbing in urban environments. The tire has more than twice as much nylon reinforcement as the Michelin Defender LTXM/S for improved sidewall strength and durability.

The C-Metric tire has a directional tread design, while the LT-metric uses a non-directional tread pattern.

With a “Three Peak Mountain Snowflake” (3PMSF) designation from the U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association (USTMA), the Agilis CrossClimate is designed to be a one-tire solution for drivers in climate zones with significant seasonal temperature changes, Michelin says.

For sizes and to learn more about the tire, visit www.michelintruck.com.