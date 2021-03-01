Michelin to Increase Prices on Select Passenger, LT Tires

Michelin North America, Inc. has announced price increases up to 8% on select Michelin, BFGoodrich and Uniroyal passenger and light truck tires, as well as on select urban delivery offers due to changing business dynamics and rising costs of raw materials.

Click Here to Read More

This increase will be effective on April 1 in the U.S. and Canada.

Price changes may vary across specific products within each brand portfolio, the company says. Details will be presented directly to dealers and urban fleet customers with additional questions addressed directly through account managers.