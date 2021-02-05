Connect with us

Michelin to Increase Prices on Select Commercial Products

Michelin North America says it will implement price increases for commercial services, select commercial offers to fleet customers, select material handling products, and select wheels, in the U.S. and Canada.

Michelin says the increase is due to changing business dynamics of the North American markets and will become effective on March 1.

Price changes vary by country across specific products and services based on market conditions in the supported customer industries, the company says. Details will be presented directly to dealers and fleet customers with additional questions addressed directly through account managers.

