People

Michelin Appoints New HR Officer in North America

Felicia Sanders will take over as chief human resources officer of Michelin North America when David Stafford retires in December.

Danielle Hess

on

Michelin Group has named Felicia Sanders as its next chief human resources officer of Michelin North America, Inc. Sanders succeeds David Stafford, who will retire in December. The company said Sanders will be responsible for all employee-facing functions of Michelin North America, Inc., including recruiting, developing and retaining top talent. Michelin’s North American region comprises the United States and Canada.

Sanders has served since 2018 as plant manager of Michelin’s passenger car tire manufacturing facility in Dothan, Alabama. From 2015 to 2018, she managed operations for Michelin’s passenger car tire manufacturing facility and operational support facility in Greenville. Sanders began her career in the chemical industry as an engineer, and over the past 25 years, has held roles in manufacturing management, supply chain, business development and marketing, Michelin said.

Earlier in her career, Sanders worked for International Paper and FMC Corporation. She holds a degree in chemical engineering from the University of Maryland Baltimore County and a master’s degree in business administration from Columbia Business School. Sanders will relocate from Dothan to Greenville, home of Michelin’s North American headquarters, the company said.

