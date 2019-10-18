Michelin Expands Airless Radial Turf Product Line

Michelin North America, Inc. is adding to the portfolio of its Tweel airless radial line.

At the Green Industry Expo in Louisville, Ky., Michelin will showcase three new Turf products coming to the prosumer and commercial zero-turn radius (ZTR) line. New Turf products include the 15-in. ZTR caster design for larger commercial diesel mowers, 22-in. Turf size ZTR mowers for the prosumer market and a hub for electric ZTR mowers made by Mean Green.

To accompany diesel ZTR mowers that use a 26-in. drive tire, the new 15-in. Michelin X Tweel Turf Caster will make its debut in 2020. The new 15x6N6 size configuration is designed to provide enhanced performance and more stability with its flat, smooth-rubber tread design and is able to fit a large range of mowers, including the John Deere Z997R Diesel. The tire has a load capacity of 370-pounds and a 16-mph speed rating.

ZTR mower operators will be able to buy the Michelin X Tweel Turf airless solution using 22-in., rear tire/wheels with 4×4 or 5×4.5-in. bolt-pattern hubs for their prosumer mowers in the first quarter of 2020, the company says. The 4×4-in. bolt pattern has a 529-pound load capacity, while the 4×5.4-in. bolt pattern has a 727-pound load capacity. Available on original equipment or aftermarket, the 22-in., black-hub version will fit Bad Boy Elite (4×4); Grasshopper 700 series (5×4.5); Hustler Raptor SDX & FasTrac (4×4); and Kubota SZ Stand-On & Z100 (4×4).

Designed for customers who use the Mean Green Rival mower with 52-inch or 60-inch mower-deck options, Michelin has engineered a new electric-motor, green-wheel hub for 24x12N12 turf tires. The hub will have a 5×6.5-inch bolt pattern and a 1.70-inch offset and will be available starting in the second quarter of 2020. Visitors to GIE will be able to preview the hub in the Mean Green booth, Michelin says.