Michelin Promotes EV Tires Via Volta EV Charging Network

Volta Inc. partnered with Michelin North America, Inc. to bring the mobility brand’s “Motion For Life” campaign to millions of EV drivers and consumers in the U.S. The campaign showcased Michelin’s innovative tires designed to maximize EV performance, making Volta—both an EV charging and media network—the ideal platform to meaningfully reach audiences while positively impacting the environment, the company says.

Click Here to Read More

Volta says it provides accessible and reliable public EV charging that conveniently complements consumers’ daily routines with locations at grocery stores, entertainment venues, apparel retailers, pharmacies, banks, and more. With digital screens located steps away from the entrances of these locations, Volta stations double as a media network.

The strategic location of Volta’s stations in the front of parking lots ensured Michelin’s message reached not just EV drivers but millions of shoppers who are projected to be EV owners in the future, the company says. Michelin says it has been preparing for the EV revolution and designs tires that maximize EV performance, like the Michelin Pilot Sport EV tire, which the company says can extend battery range by 35 miles. A study conducted by an independent, third-party research firm revealed this campaign successfully improved awareness of Michelin’s EV-specific tires by 70% and boosted the perception that Michelin makes the best tires for EVs by 23%.