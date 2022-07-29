Connect with us

News

Michelin Promotes EV Tires Via Volta EV Charging Network

Advertisement
Avatar

on

Volta Inc. partnered with Michelin North America, Inc. to bring the mobility brand’s “Motion For Life” campaign to millions of EV drivers and consumers in the U.S. The campaign showcased Michelin’s innovative tires designed to maximize EV performance, making Volta—both an EV charging and media network—the ideal platform to meaningfully reach audiences while positively impacting the environment, the company says.  

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Volta says it provides accessible and reliable public EV charging that conveniently complements consumers’ daily routines with locations at grocery stores, entertainment venues, apparel retailers, pharmacies, banks, and more. With digital screens located steps away from the entrances of these locations, Volta stations double as a media network.

The strategic location of Volta’s stations in the front of parking lots ensured Michelin’s message reached not just EV drivers but millions of shoppers who are projected to be EV owners in the future, the company says. Michelin says it has been preparing for the EV revolution and designs tires that maximize EV performance, like the Michelin Pilot  Sport EV tire, which the company says can extend battery range by 35 miles. A study conducted by an independent, third-party research firm revealed this campaign successfully improved awareness of Michelin’s EV-specific tires by 70% and boosted the perception that Michelin makes the best tires for EVs by 23%.

Advertisement

Michelin says its campaign directly enabled Volta to deliver more than 470,000 electric miles to EV drivers via Volta’s media-enabled charging stations. As a result, Michelin helped avoid an estimated 113 tons of CO2 emissions that would have otherwise been created by gasoline-powered vehicles.

Perceptions of Michelin being an environmentally-friendly brand also increased by 38%, as measured by the aforementioned third-party research firm. 

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

People: CMA/Double Coin Appoints Aaron Murphy as Senior Vice President

People: CMA Announces Retirement of Walt Weller

News: Bridgestone, Pilot Introduce Fleet Tire Monitoring & Service Network

People: BKT Announces Leadership Transition in U.S., Canada

Advertisement

on

Michelin Promotes EV Tires Via Volta EV Charging Network

on

Voting Opens For 2022-2023 TIA Board

on

White Paper Shows Women's Role in Solving Tech Shortage

on

Longtime Marangoni CEO Passes Away
Connect with us

Trending Now

Passenger/Light Truck: Tires for Pickup Trucks are Picking Up Speed

TPMS: TPMS Service Basics: That’s Right, It Can Be That Simple

Service: ADAS Calibration: Sensor Operation & Calibration Myths

Tires: Bridgestone Launches WeatherPeak Touring Tire

Commercial Tires: Hercules Introduces Strong Guard H-MA Commercial Tire

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Ohio Machine & Manufacturing Co.

Ohio Machine & Manufacturing Co.
Contact: Mike FikePhone: 323-588-8257Fax: 323-588-3338
1623 East Nadeau St., Los Angeles CA 90001
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Pirelli Tire Claudio Zanardo Ian Coke Pirelli Tire Claudio Zanardo Ian Coke

Executive Interviews

Pirelli Talks EV Tires for the Aftermarket, Investing in North America
TBC Big O Tires Bourrut-Maciak-Bull- TBC Big O Tires Bourrut-Maciak-Bull-

Executive Interviews

Big O Tires Exec. Interview: Nationwide Expansion on Horizon
TireHub-Curtis Brison President North America TireHub-Curtis Brison President North America

People

Curtis Brison Joins TireHub as VP of Sales, Marketing & Strategic Growth
RNR-Tire-Express-2022-Father’s-Day-Giveaway-1400 RNR-Tire-Express-2022-Father’s-Day-Giveaway-1400

News

RNR Tire Express Gifts Jurassic Park-Themed Jeep for Father’s Day
Connect
Tire Review Magazine