Michelin North America has raised more than $670,000 through its recent Charity Golf Tournament, with proceeds supporting 10 charities in communities where Michelin employees live and work.

The tournament has generated almost $9 million since its inception in 1989. This year’s tournament will award proceeds to 10 charitable organizations such as the Center for Developmental Services, the Conestee Nature Preserve and the Upstate Mobility Alliance among many others throughout relevant areas.