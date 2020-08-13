Connect with us
Michelin Introduces Digital Services Platform for Fleets

Michelin says Maestro provides real-time digitization that reduces billing errors and improves service turnaround time.
Michelin has released its digital cloud-based platform, Maestro, to help create a stronger, more effective working relationship between service providers, fleets and Michelin, the company says.

Available in the U.S., Maestro streamlines this three-way relationship with real-time digitization that reduces billing errors and improves service turnaround time, the company says. Maestro’s scheduling and real-time communication features are designed to help with productivity for servicing vehicles and planning for future loads.

“Fleets frequently struggle with efficient ways to optimize planning and schedule service work to maximize uptime for their vehicles. Service providers often feel challenged by the cumbersome and complex daily administrative tasks they need to manage to run business operations effectively,” said Ralph Dimenna, global director of Michelin Services and Solutions. “The development of Maestro positions Michelin to become one of the leading brokers of service relationship management solutions to commercial fleets and service providers.”

