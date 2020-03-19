Michelin Continues NA Operations, But Monitoring COVID-19

Michelin is monitoring the COVID-19 situation closely and making plans for short-, mid- and long-term contingencies; however, to date, all of the company’s activities in North America are operating normally, the company said March 19.

Click Here to Read More

The company says at this time its immediate priority is the health and safety of its employees and communities, and that’s where its focus will remain in the coming days and weeks.

Michelin says it continues to work with its service providers to manage continuity in its customer activities.

“While we are facing some supply chain disruption, our components, semi-finishes and products are still able to circulate. As the situation changes we will make adjustments to our production accordingly,” Michelin says.

The company says it is too early to assess any possible impact this situation could have on the industry long-term.