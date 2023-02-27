Michelin, Conti Recognized on Forbes ‘Best Large Employer’ List

Michelin North America and Continental have been named to Forbes’ “Best Large Employer List.” Michelin said it took the No. 1 employer in the automotive category on the 2023 list, its second year in a row taking the honor. This is the seventh time Continental has been named to the list for its efforts in supporting the employee experience, the company said. Michelin also maintains its ranking as one of the top “25 Best Large Employers” overall.

“We are so proud to be recognized again as the top automotive employer among the ‘Best Large Employers,’” said Felicia Sanders, chief human resources officer for Michelin North America. “Our employees are the heart of this company, and we are constantly focused on creating a space that allows employees to reach their full potential and develop leadership behaviors that lead to the right conditions for success.”

Grace Hu, U.S. head of human relations for Continental, said: “To be recognized again among America’s best large employers reinforces our dedication to employees through career development opportunities, commitment to inclusion and a flexible work-life balance. Emphasis on an employee-centric culture has never been more paramount to business success. At Continental, we are proud of the workplace culture we have fostered and the talented teams that have flourished as a result.”

Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to compile this year’s list by surveying approximately 45,000 U.S.-based employees working for companies with more than 1,000 workers. Participants were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family and to nominate organizations other than their own. The final list ranks the 500 large employers that received the most recommendations.