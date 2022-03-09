The serious crisis currently unfolding in Ukraine is particularly impacting Europe. Michelin says it is monitoring the situation at all times at the highest level of the Company and expresses its full support for the victims of this conflict. Michelin says it is doing everything possible to support affected employees and also supports local initiatives to provide humanitarian aid to refugees.

To optimize operations and adapt flow management, Michelin has made the decision to stop production at some of its European plants for a few days in the coming weeks. Each site will decide the specific duration and implementation.

Michelin says it is analyzing in real-time the sanctions that the international community implemented and is already complying with those in effect.

Because of the current crisis, and like many industrial players in Europe, Michelin says it is also facing major logistical and transportation issues in supplying its plants and delivering to customers.

In this rapidly evolving context, Michelin says it will strive to limit the impact on service to our customers. At the same time, we will implement appropriate measures for employees, in accordance with local regulations.