Sustainable mobility has become a buzzword in the automotive industry, as carmakers look toward an electric—and zero-emissions—future. But how exactly will this grand idea be achieved? Michelin North America has an idea. This year, Michelin introduced its “Michelin in Motion” plan, its “all sustainable” strategy to drive new growth in the next 10 years with a focus on people, planet and profit. It includes tackling vehicle electrification challenges, as well as new business opportunities that don’t necessarily include tires.