Connect with us
Advertisement

Podcasts

Exec. Interview: Michelin’s Garcin on Sustainable Growth Through 2030

Madeleine Winer

on

Watch Video Distraction Free

In this episode, we speak with Alexis Garcin, chairman and president of Michelin North America, to dig deeper into Michelin’s 10-year plan and what it means for North American tire dealers.

Advertisement

Sustainable mobility has become a buzzword in the automotive industry, as carmakers look toward an electric—and zero-emissions—future. But how exactly will this grand idea be achieved? Michelin North America has an idea. This year, Michelin introduced its “Michelin in Motion” plan, its “all sustainable” strategy to drive new growth in the next 10 years with a focus on people, planet and profit. It includes tackling vehicle electrification challenges, as well as new business opportunities that don’t necessarily include tires.

Advertisement

In this episode, we speak with Alexis Garcin, chairman and president of Michelin North America, to dig deeper into Michelin’s 10-year plan and what it means for North American tire dealers. We discuss:

  • Vehicle electrification challenges in which Michelin can play a role in tackling in the Americas [00:15 in video]
  • How the tire supply chain can become more sustainable in the next decade [5:20 in video]
  • Michelin’s role in passing its ESG initiatives down to the tire supply chain to dealers and distributors [8:08 in video]
  • Why Michelin is looking to venture outside the tire industry and what its focus on services and data solutions means for dealers [9:38 in video]
  • How Michelin is using 3-D printing in its commercial tire technology and future uses of this new business unit for the company [12:17 in video]
  • Industry growth in the 19-in. and up segment and how Michelin’s “Simplexity” project aims to help dealers with SKU complexity [13:56 in video]
  • Michelin’s “bold acceleration” through its Michelin in Motion sustainable mobility plan [15:45 video]

Listen here or subscribe to “What’s Treading with Tire Review” on Apple PodcastsSpotifyGoogle Play and Spreaker

Advertisement
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Podcasts: Podcast: Private Equity in the Tire Industry

Podcasts: Podcast: Capitalizing on Virtual Communication with K&M Tire

Podcasts: JohnDow: Adapting to Technology Trends in Tires & Service

Podcasts: Kenda Tire: Growth Amid a Pandemic & Navigating Trade in 2021

Advertisement

on

Exec. Interview: Michelin's Garcin on Sustainable Growth Through 2030

on

ESG in the Tire Industry & How Dealers Can Play a Role

on

Manufacturer's POV: Today's Tire Supply Chain 'Growing Pains'

on

Q&A with Coats: Tire Changers & Wheel Balancers
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

TPMS: TPMS Tool Proliferation: Why It Happens, How to Avoid it

Passenger/Light Truck: Cooper Releases New Discoverer Rugged Trek A/T Tire

Passenger/Light Truck: Goodyear Releases New Assurance ComfortDrive Tire

Passenger/Light Truck: Pirelli Expands Scorpion Tire Family with Scorpion AS Plus 3

Commercial Tires: Hankook Tire Enters Trailer Tire Segment

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Bartec USA

Bartec USA
Phone: 586-685-1300Phone: 866-407-8767Fax: 586-323-3801
44231 Phoenix Dr., Sterling Heights MI 48314
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

ESG Anne Evans - Whats Treading Sponsored 1400x700 ESG Anne Evans - Whats Treading Sponsored 1400x700

Podcasts

ESG in the Tire Industry & How Dealers Can Play a Role
Connect
Tire Review Magazine