Michelin Launches New Belts, Tensioners, Idlers on Amazon

Michelin North America is launching a new line of automotive belts, tensioners and idlers available for purchase through Amazon.

Automotive technicians and “DIY” enthusiasts can now purchase Michelin serpentine drive belts, along with matching idlers and tensioners, that the company says focus on performance, endurance and safety.

Michelin serpentine belts are manufactured with Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) synthetic rubber and a Smart Stretch design to provide a compact, low-noise drive solution with low maintenance, higher cost effectiveness and reduced CO2 emissions, the company says.

Michelin idlers are designed and manufactured to reduce vibration, wear and friction, assuring proper belt tension for the same service life as OE components, the company adds. Michelin says its tensioners are manufactured with premium materials to minimize vibrations and friction, delivering optimal efficiency and ensuring drivers are protected from the road contaminants that often shorten the life of inferior products.

Michelin’s new power transmission products are exclusively manufactured under license by Steigentech and distributed in the U.S. and Canada by International Brake Industries.