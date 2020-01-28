Michelin Named Among ‘World’s Most Admired Companies’

Michelin has been ranked the top tire manufacturer and third by Fortune magazine among the “World’s Most Admired Companies” in the Motor Vehicle Parts category for 2020.

Click Here to Read More

In the annual listing from Fortune magazine, “World’s Most Admired Companies” are ranked based on an independent survey of executives, directors and analysts. Survey participants were asked to rate enterprises in their own industry on nine criteria, from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent.

“At Michelin, we are passionate about bringing new solutions to the challenges of mobility, so that people everywhere ― from massive urban cities to smaller communities ― can experience the freedom of moving about affordably, efficiently and sustainably,” said Alexis Garcin, chairman and president, Michelin North America. “Michelin is grateful for this recognition from other business leaders in our industry, and thanks especially to the hard-working and innovative people of Michelin who contributed to the results.”