Connect with us

News

Michelin Named Among ‘World’s Most Admired Companies’

David Sickels

on

Michelin has been ranked the top tire manufacturer and third by Fortune magazine among the “World’s Most Admired Companies” in the Motor Vehicle Parts category for 2020.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

In the annual listing from Fortune magazine, “World’s Most Admired Companies” are ranked based on an independent survey of executives, directors and analysts. Survey participants were asked to rate enterprises in their own industry on nine criteria, from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent.

“At Michelin, we are passionate about bringing new solutions to the challenges of mobility, so that people everywhere ― from massive urban cities to smaller communities ― can experience the freedom of moving about affordably, efficiently and sustainably,” said Alexis Garcin, chairman and president, Michelin North America. “Michelin is grateful for this recognition from other business leaders in our industry, and thanks especially to the hard-working and innovative people of Michelin who contributed to the results.”

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

Michelin Named Among ‘World’s Most Admired Companies’

on

Carlisle Companies Appoints Laura Walsh VP, CIO

on

Author Steve Gilliland to Address 2020 OTR Tire Conference

on

VIP Tires & Service Donates $97k to Make-A-Wish
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

TPMS: Schrader TPMS Solutions Introduces EZ-Sensor GO

Featured: Ford TPMS Service Tips

Featured: Skid Steer Tire/Track Maintenance Tips

Business Operations: Want to Win the Google Game? Be ‘Human’

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

GT Radial

GT Radial
Contact: Ruby RubyPhone: 8664884737
10404 Sixth Street, Rancho Cucamonga California 91730
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Buyer Beware? Chinese Tires Mean Different Quality Levels

News

Cooper Introduces CS5, Phases Out CS4

News

Michelin Rolls Out Premier LTX

Featured

Toyo’s Celsius Plans to One-up All-Season Tires
Connect