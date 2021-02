The Michelin CrossClimate2 tire is now available in 55 sizes, which the company says covers many of North America’s most popular cars and crossovers.

Click Here to Read More

The CrossClimate2, which launched in 2020, was initially available in 25 sizes.

The CrossClimate2 has a V-formation tread pattern, which the company says works together with the tire’s rubber compound to excel in climate conditions.