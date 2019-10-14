Michelin Receives 2019 SmartWay Excellence Award

Michelin North America, Inc. received a 2019 SmartWay Excellence award for outstanding environmental performance and leadership, the company recently reported.

Michelin was one of 17 shipper and logistics companies to receive this distinction at the American Trucking Association’s (ATA) Management Conference & Exhibition in San Diego, Calif. The award is the United States Environmental Protection Agency’s highest recognition for leadership in freight, supply chain, energy and environmental performance, achieved by improving freight efficiency and contributing to cleaner air throughout the supply chain, Michelin says.

As part of its sustainability efforts, Michelin says it continually analyzes shipping routes to optimize freight flow and reduce empty miles and has a dedicated process to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, water and energy consumption, and material impacts on the environment through the Michelin Environmental Footprint indicator.

Michelin manufacturing facilities and warehouses also strive to reduce each location’s power consumption, optimize the layout and favor multimodal solutions to reduce the impact on the environment.