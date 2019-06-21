Products/Meyle
June 21, 2019

Meyle Control Arm Kit Now Available for Land Rover Models

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

Meyle has released a new application to its Meyle-HD control arm kit.

With this, three different versions of the OE part can be replaced by one Meyle-HD part for the Land Rover models Range Rover IV and Range Rover Sport, the company says. The continuously variable ball joint with exact position display allows camber correction during axle alignment directly on the vehicle, and the forged aluminum control arm also scores with the individually exchangeable ball joint and Meyle‑HD bushings with profile-optimized inner sleeve, which are also available separately, Meyle says.

The new Meyle-HD control arm replaces three OE control arm versions for the Land Rover models Range Rover IV and Range Rover Sport. The new control arm can be used for three different wheel camber settings, thus replacing three different OE parts.

Meyle offers a 4-year guarantee on Meyle-HD parts.

