Meyle Control Arm Kit Now Available for Land Rover Models

Meyle has released a new application to its Meyle-HD control arm kit.

With this, three different versions of the OE part can be replaced by one Meyle-HD part for the Land Rover models Range Rover IV and Range Rover Sport, the company says. The continuously variable ball joint with exact position display allows camber correction during axle alignment directly on the vehicle, and the forged aluminum control arm also scores with the individually exchangeable ball joint and Meyle‑HD bushings with profile-optimized inner sleeve, which are also available separately, Meyle says.

Meyle offers a 4-year guarantee on Meyle-HD parts.