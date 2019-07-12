Mevotech Adds 96 New Parts to Catalog

Mevotech has introduced 96 new parts to its catalog.

The part introductions expand coverage of hub bearing assemblies under the BXT and TITAN-XF brands, premium chassis brand Mevotech Supreme and chassis brand TTX: Terrain Tough Xtreme, with 71 parts featuring engineered enhancements over OE design, the company says.

Mevotech Supreme adds 56 new parts, 33 of which feature the company’s X-Factor application-specific engineered enhancements. These latest releases from the Mevotech Supreme brand feature parts including the front and rear control arm and ball joint assemblies for the 2017-2019 Honda CRV.

Also included in the new part releases are 32 new items to the TTX line, including stabilizer bar link kits, tie rod ends and ball joints, including the front upper ball joint for the 2004-2018 Ford F-150 featuring Mevotech’s innovative LaborSaver Bootstaller installation tool for technicians.

In addition to the chassis and suspension parts, Mevotech has launched nine new hub bearing assembly SKU’s in the BXT and premium TITAN-XF lines.