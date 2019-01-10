News/Memphis
January 10, 2019

Paying $1 Per Tire, Memphis Collects 20,000 Tires on Program’s First Day

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

Memphis tire redemption program

The city of Memphis, Tennessee is paying residents $1 per used tire through its Tire Redemption Program aimed at reducing the amount of illegal dumping of tires throughout the city, according to the Memphis Commercial-Appeal.

The program, which started Wednesday, has already collected over 20,000, according to Memphis’ local NBC affiliate.  The station said the city government has set aside $50,000 for the program, and participants were required to bring a valid Tennessee driver’s license or I.D. Those that brought tires could make as much as $250. The program was restricted to residents only and runs through Thursday.

