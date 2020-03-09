Connect with us

News

MEMA President, CEO Bill Long Comments on H.R. 6074

on

MEMA President and CEO Bill Long issued a statement to association members as well as the media, in support of “H.R. 6074, the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2020,” which President Trump signed into law March 6.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The bill provides an additional $8.3 billion that will be available to combat the coronavirus. Both the U.S. House and Senate quickly passed the bill this week by overwhelming bipartisan margins.

Long said the MEMA staff will work hard to shape implementation of this measure. “We will also keep on top of future coronavirus response developments as we continue to connect with the business community as well leaders in the White House and on Capitol Hill. H.R. 6074 may only be a first step in federal efforts to mitigate adverse medical and economic impacts,” he noted.

H.R. 6074 provides funding to help with vaccine development, assist state and local government responses to potential virus outbreaks, add international health and disaster assistance, and make available up to $7 billion in Small Business Administration (SBA) emergency loans available to small businesses impacted by coronavirus.

“If the situation worsens, these new SBA loans might benefit some MEMA member companies,” Long pointed out. “However, for these emergency loans to be available, it is our understanding that the President must declare that a specific county or group of counties is a disaster because of the coronavirus. These declarations typically come in response to a request from a governor who has determined that the situation is beyond the capacity of the state and local governments to address. For example, just this week Governor Bill Lee of Tennessee requested that a six-county region hit by tornadoes this week be named by President Donald Trump a federal disaster area.

Advertisement

In addition, an applicant will need to demonstrate economic harm due to the virus.

The key criteria for overall SBA loan eligibility for companies in the motor vehicle parts manufacturing sector is number of employees, according to Long. Specifically, companies with up to 1000-1500 employees could be eligible.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

MEMA President, CEO Bill Long Comments on H.R. 6074

on

Wegmann Automotive, Hankook Tire Donate to Tornado Relief Efforts

on

Bridgestone to Show Tire Management Tech at ConExpo 2020

on

Nokian Tyres' U.S. Factory Starts Commercial Production
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

TPMS: Schrader TPMS Solutions Introduces EZ-Sensor GO

Featured: Ford TPMS Service Tips

Business Operations: Want to Win the Google Game? Be ‘Human’

Featured: Skid Steer Tire/Track Maintenance Tips

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Vidir Machine

Vidir Machine
Contact: Stan PlettPhone: 204-364-2442Fax: 204-364-2454
PO Box 700, Arborg MB R0C 0A0
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Buyer Beware? Chinese Tires Mean Different Quality Levels

News

Cooper Introduces CS5, Phases Out CS4

News

Michelin Rolls Out Premier LTX

Featured

Toyo’s Celsius Plans to One-up All-Season Tires
Connect