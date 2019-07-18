Meguiar’s Releases Ultimate Waterless Wheel & Tire Cleaner

Meguiar’s has introduced a new addition to its Ultimate line, Meguiar’s Ultimate Waterless Wheel & Tire.

Meguiar’s Ultimate Waterless Wheel & Tire lets you clean your wheels while premium gloss enhancers leave tires with a moderately glossy appearance, the company says, by spraying your wheels and your tires, then following with a clean microfiber.

Meguiar’s Ultimate Waterless Wheel & Tire comes in a 24 oz. spray bottle and has an MSRP of $12.99. It can be found on store shelves in major retailers, auto specialty stores and online merchants nationwide, beginning early in 2019.