McCarthy Tire Service Moves Industrial Services Business

McCarthy Tire Service has moved its industrial services business from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to the company’s new location in Levittown, Pennsylvania. The move was effective Aug. 3.

In June, McCarthy Tire relocated its commercial business from Bensalem, Pennsylvania, to the Levittown facility. The company renovated the 40,000 sq.-ft. building to operate the truck and bus tire division on one side and the industrial services division on the other. The industrial portion includes a custom-built foam fill room, a dedicated space for the large industrial tire hydraulic press, and an expansive area for industrial tire and track inventory.

John D. McCarthy Jr. president of McCarthy Tire, said the facility allows the company to streamline production using best practices it has learned in its retread plants.

“Co-locating our industrial services and our commercial tire center in a site so close to the interstate highways will improve the way we ship and receive product for our customers,” he said.

McCarthy’s industrial and OTR division has grown in recent years. In addition to its foam filling and tire pressing services, it now offers rubber tracks, a wheel exchange program and consultation services for customers in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, and northern Virginia. The company sells and services industrial tires and tracks for heavy machinery, skid steers, reach and forklifts, stackers and handlers.