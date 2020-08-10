Connect with us

News

McCarthy Tire Service Moves Industrial Services Business

Tire Review Staff

on

McCarthy Tire Service has moved its industrial services business from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to the company’s new location in Levittown, Pennsylvania. The move was effective Aug. 3.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

In June, McCarthy Tire relocated its commercial business from Bensalem, Pennsylvania, to the Levittown facility. The company renovated the 40,000 sq.-ft. building to operate the truck and bus tire division on one side and the industrial services division on the other. The industrial portion includes a custom-built foam fill room, a dedicated space for the large industrial tire hydraulic press, and an expansive area for industrial tire and track inventory.

John D. McCarthy Jr. president of McCarthy Tire, said the facility allows the company to streamline production using best practices it has learned in its retread plants.

“Co-locating our industrial services and our commercial tire center in a site so close to the interstate highways will improve the way we ship and receive product for our customers,” he said.

McCarthy’s industrial and OTR division has grown in recent years. In addition to its foam filling and tire pressing services, it now offers rubber tracks, a wheel exchange program and consultation services for customers in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, and northern Virginia. The company sells and services industrial tires and tracks for heavy machinery, skid steers, reach and forklifts, stackers and handlers.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

News: ContiTech To Expand R&D Presence in Indiana

News: AAPEX 2020 Will be Held Virtually

News: SEMA Cancels 2020 SEMA Show Due to COVID-19

News: GB Auto Service Adds New Stores to Existing Brands

Advertisement

on

McCarthy Tire Service Moves Industrial Services Business

on

Discount Tire and CarAdvise Partner on Tire & Wheel Service

on

Brian Gibbs Joins Alliance Tire Americas As CFO

on

TIA Shifts 100th Anniversary Celebration To 2021
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

Tires: Feds: Auto Repair ‘Essential’ Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Passenger/Light Truck: Toyo Tire Debuts Open Country A/T III

Tires: UPDATED: Tire Dealers Increase COVID-19 Precautions

Products: Autel Releases ADASCAL2 Expansion Pack

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Frasier Tire Service, Inc.

Frasier Tire Service, Inc.
Contact: Tripp LeePhone: 803.773-1423Phone: 803.773-1425Fax: 803.773.2995
310 E. Liberty St., Sumter SC 29150
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Buyer Beware? Chinese Tires Mean Different Quality Levels

News

Cooper Introduces CS5, Phases Out CS4

News

Michelin Rolls Out Premier LTX

Featured

Toyo’s Celsius Plans to One-up All-Season Tires
Connect