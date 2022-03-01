McCarthy Tire Service has expanded its presence in the southeast with the purchase of Piedmont Truck Tires , Inc. The company will continue to operate under the Piedmont Truck Tire name with the current president, Dan Rice, overseeing operations.

Incorporated in 1978, Piedmont Truck Tires says it has ten service locations– eight in North Carolina, one in Columbia, South Carolina; and one in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. The company handles tire sales and service for commercial, industrial, off-the-road, agriculture, forestry and passenger vehicles, as well as automotive and heavy truck mechanical and repair services.

The company has also signed an agreement with LS Truck Tire Repair, Inc., to purchase five locations in the Philadelphia market and New Jersey. The deal is expected to close in late March.

LS Truck Tire Repair offers commercial tire sales and service, drive-in service, wheel balancing, alignments, rim and wheel reconditioning and 24-hour emergency road service. The company is led by Leandro (Lee) Lamounier and Horacio Ventura.