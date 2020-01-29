Connect with us

News

McCarthy Tire Consolidates Retail Stores in Lancaster County, PA

Tire Review Staff

on

McCarthy Tire Service is moving the retail department from its store at 1004 Stony Battery Road in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, to its automotive center at 1916 West Main Street in Mount Joy, Pennsylvania. The stores are less than 10 miles apart via PA-283. The move will be effective Wednesday, Feb. 5.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The entire retail team from the Lancaster store, including retail manager Adam Green, will join forces with the service team at the Mount Joy location. All customer records will be transferred the day before the move.

Jeff Will, long-time manager in Mount Joy, will continue to oversee all aspects of the automotive operation. He was the manager for GCR Tires & Service’s retail and commercial locations in Mount Joy since 2003. McCarthy Tire Service acquired both stores in 2017. In July 2019, the company closed the commercial location and moved the team to its Lancaster facility to strengthen services for its trucking and agricultural customers.

Beginning Feb. 5, the Mount Joy store will give a free discount card to every customer visiting the store. The card features 10 offers on retail services and tire purchases, with a total savings up to $150.

The retail department in Lancaster is open through Tuesday, Feb. 4. Starting on Wednesday, Feb. 5, all services for passenger vehicles will be performed in Mount Joy.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

McCarthy Tire Consolidates Retail Stores in Lancaster County, PA

on

Yokohama Named on 2019 Climate Change A List

on

Apollo Tyres Enters Nepal

on

Auto Value, Bumper to Bumper U.S. Technician of the Year Finalists
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

TPMS: Schrader TPMS Solutions Introduces EZ-Sensor GO

Featured: Ford TPMS Service Tips

Featured: Skid Steer Tire/Track Maintenance Tips

Business Operations: Want to Win the Google Game? Be ‘Human’

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

SKF Vehicle Service Market

SKF Vehicle Service Market
Contact: Wendy EarlePhone: 847-742-7840Fax: 224-535-4891
900 N. State St., Ste. 200, Elgin IL 60123
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Buyer Beware? Chinese Tires Mean Different Quality Levels

News

Cooper Introduces CS5, Phases Out CS4

News

Michelin Rolls Out Premier LTX

Featured

Toyo’s Celsius Plans to One-up All-Season Tires
Connect