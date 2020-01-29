McCarthy Tire Consolidates Retail Stores in Lancaster County, PA

McCarthy Tire Service is moving the retail department from its store at 1004 Stony Battery Road in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, to its automotive center at 1916 West Main Street in Mount Joy, Pennsylvania. The stores are less than 10 miles apart via PA-283. The move will be effective Wednesday, Feb. 5.

The entire retail team from the Lancaster store, including retail manager Adam Green, will join forces with the service team at the Mount Joy location. All customer records will be transferred the day before the move.

Jeff Will, long-time manager in Mount Joy, will continue to oversee all aspects of the automotive operation. He was the manager for GCR Tires & Service’s retail and commercial locations in Mount Joy since 2003. McCarthy Tire Service acquired both stores in 2017. In July 2019, the company closed the commercial location and moved the team to its Lancaster facility to strengthen services for its trucking and agricultural customers.

Beginning Feb. 5, the Mount Joy store will give a free discount card to every customer visiting the store. The card features 10 offers on retail services and tire purchases, with a total savings up to $150.

The retail department in Lancaster is open through Tuesday, Feb. 4. Starting on Wednesday, Feb. 5, all services for passenger vehicles will be performed in Mount Joy.