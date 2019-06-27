McCarthy Tire Will Acquire 16 GCR Locations from Bridgestone

McCarthy Tire Service will purchase 13 GCR Tires & Service (GCR) stores and three GCR retread plants from Bridgestone Americas, Inc., the companies announced June 27.

The transaction is expected to close in mid-August.



“We are excited to expand our service network in the Carolinas and Virginia,” said John D. McCarthy, Jr., president, McCarthy Tire Service. “The addition of 13 stores and three retread manufacturing plants will allow us to respond more quickly to our customers’ needs, minimizing downtime and keeping their businesses moving.”



McCarthy Tire currently operates more than 50 service locations and seven Bandag retread manufacturing facilities spanning from Georgia to New York. Specializing in fleet care, McCarthy Tire provides tires and service for commercial trucking, industrial and off-the-road customers.



“This transaction is an important step in Bridgestone’s ongoing effort to evolve our commercial tire distribution strategies to better meet the needs of fleet customers,” said Scott Damon, president, Commercial Group, U.S. and Canada, Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations. “Partnering with McCarthy Tire will strengthen our distribution network along the East Coast and drive further growth for Bridgestone products and fleet solutions.”



McCarthy Tire and the GCR stores included in the sale will conduct business separately until the transaction closes.