Connect with us

News

Maxxis Updates Victra VR-1, RC-1 Tire Compounds

on

Maxxis engineers have updated the tread compound on both the Victra VR-1 and RC-1 tires to improve dry performance, consistency and wear pattern in summer conditions, while retaining other vital performance characteristics such as heat cycle resistance. Due to this enhanced dry performance, Maxxis recommends using tires with the same compound in all positions.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

To order tires with the new compound, drivers should look for the S2 compound on the Victra VR-1 and the R2 on the Victra RC-1. Because the VR-1 was designed for more on-road use in both dry and wet conditions, the R2 and S2 compounds differ slightly. The previous compounds, S1 and R1, will still be available until a transition to the new compounds is complete.

All VR-1s and RC-1s are not designed to be used below 32ºF (0ºC). View cold-weather storage guidelines at https://www.maxxis.com/other-automotive-information/cold-weather-storage.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

Maxxis Updates Victra VR-1, RC-1 Tire Compounds

on

Dunn Tire Offers Free Flat Repairs for All

on

Coronavirus Small Business Emergency Loans Available

on

The Network Offers Free Trial on Academy Platinum Pass
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

TPMS: Schrader TPMS Solutions Introduces EZ-Sensor GO

Featured: Ford TPMS Service Tips

Tires: UPDATED: Tire Dealers Increase COVID-19 Precautions

Business Operations: Want to Win the Google Game? Be ‘Human’

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Campbell Hausfeld

Contact: Ginnie FallerPhone: 513-367-4811
100 Production Dr., Harrison OH 45030
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Buyer Beware? Chinese Tires Mean Different Quality Levels

News

Cooper Introduces CS5, Phases Out CS4

News

Michelin Rolls Out Premier LTX

Featured

Toyo’s Celsius Plans to One-up All-Season Tires
Connect