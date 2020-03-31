Maxxis Updates Victra VR-1, RC-1 Tire Compounds

Maxxis engineers have updated the tread compound on both the Victra VR-1 and RC-1 tires to improve dry performance, consistency and wear pattern in summer conditions, while retaining other vital performance characteristics such as heat cycle resistance. Due to this enhanced dry performance, Maxxis recommends using tires with the same compound in all positions.

To order tires with the new compound, drivers should look for the S2 compound on the Victra VR-1 and the R2 on the Victra RC-1. Because the VR-1 was designed for more on-road use in both dry and wet conditions, the R2 and S2 compounds differ slightly. The previous compounds, S1 and R1, will still be available until a transition to the new compounds is complete.

All VR-1s and RC-1s are not designed to be used below 32ºF (0ºC). View cold-weather storage guidelines at https://www.maxxis.com/other-automotive-information/cold-weather-storage.