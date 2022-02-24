Maxxis Tire Now an Option for Sports Car Club of America

Sports Car Club of America (SCCA) Spec Miata-class (SMT) racers in the San Francisco region have voted to allow the use of the Maxxis Victra RC-1 in addition to Toyo tires for the 2022 season. Racers in this popular Spec Miata-based regional series can begin using the Victra RC- 1 starting with the Feb. 26-27 season kick-off.