Maxxis Tire Now an Option for Sports Car Club of America

Sports Car Club of America (SCCA) Spec Miata-class (SMT) racers in the San Francisco region have voted to allow the use of the Maxxis Victra RC-1 in addition to Toyo tires for the 2022 season. Racers in this popular Spec Miata-based regional series can begin using the Victra RC- 1 starting with the Feb. 26-27 season kick-off.
Recently updated with the R2 compound, Maxxis says the Victra RC-1 aced SMT’s tests, delivering great heat-cycle performance (a quality indispensable to SMT racers), dry traction, consistency, tire wear and heat resistance.