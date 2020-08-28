Maxam Tire Opens New Solid Tire Factory

Maxam Tire has opened a new advanced and automated solid tire production facility.

Click Here to Read More

The recently-opened factory will supply core solid tire segments including material handling, skid steer, telehandler and loader. The company says the new factory opening will provide a significant advantage to its valued customers by considerably improving efficiencies and expanding production capacity, delivering top quality, production precision and increased performance capabilities.

Phase one production has already officially launched with considerations for future production expansion.