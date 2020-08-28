Connect with us
Maxam-Tire-Factory

News

Maxam Tire Opens New Solid Tire Factory

The factory will supply core solid tire segments including material handling, skid steer, telehandler and loader.
Advertisement
Tire Review Staff

on

Maxam Tire has opened a new advanced and automated solid tire production facility.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The recently-opened factory will supply core solid tire segments including material handling, skid steer, telehandler and loader. The company says the new factory opening will provide a significant advantage to its valued customers by considerably improving efficiencies and expanding production capacity, delivering top quality, production precision and increased performance capabilities.

Phase one production has already officially launched with considerations for future production expansion.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Bridgestone TBR Tire Plant Celebrates 30 Years

News: Service Tire Truck Centers Acquires Highlands Tire & Service

People: Continental Appoints New Leaders to Americas Truck Tires Unit

News: Tire Discounters Opens New Alabama Location

Advertisement

on

Maxam Tire Opens New Solid Tire Factory

on

N.C. Bridgestone Tire Plant Recognized for Health, Safety

on

SEMA Goes Virtual in 2020 with SEMA360

on

Milestar Debuts New Interactive Website
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

Passenger/Light Truck: Toyo Tire Debuts Open Country A/T III

Tires: Feds: Auto Repair ‘Essential’ Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Products: Autel Releases ADASCAL2 Expansion Pack

Products: Meyle Releases ABS Sensor Kit for Targeted Replacement

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Tunerkey.com

Tunerkey.com
Contact: Amy WorthingtonPhone: 918-835-2280Fax: 918-835-1197
5920 E Admiral Pl., Tulsa OK 74115
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Buyer Beware? Chinese Tires Mean Different Quality Levels

News

Cooper Introduces CS5, Phases Out CS4

News

Michelin Rolls Out Premier LTX

Featured

Toyo’s Celsius Plans to One-up All-Season Tires
Connect