Connect with us
Maxam-Tire-Factory

News

Maxam Tire Debuts Tire Compound at New Solid Tire Factory

Advertisement
Christian Hinton

on

Maxam Tire has launched an all-new proprietary compound, EcoPoint3, to be fully integrated into its solid tire lineups at its new automation-heavy factory in Vietnam. In addition to encompassing the new rubber compound into its solid tires, Maxam’s new factory will increase existing production volume, efficiency and consistency through advanced automation.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Compared to carbon black compounds and conventional dry-mixed silica compounds, Maxam says the EcoPoint3 process provides superior distribution of ingredients during the mixing process. This process allows for Maxam’s compounds to contain less inert filler, higher ratios of stress at elongation and minimal proportions of impurities resulting in next-generation products.

Maxam says the EcoPoint3 technology also represents a breakthrough in green and low-carbon tire development, from the selection of raw materials, manufacturing, and product life cycle, while significantly reducing fuel consumption and carbon emissions.

According to Maxam, customers will experience the benefits of technological and compound advancements found throughout the solid material handling lineup. Maxam says they have relocated all solid tire production to the new factory while also increasing current production with considerations for future product expansion.

Advertisement
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

News: PRT Launches 64 New Products on Complete Strut Assemblies

News: TIA Sets Dates for Certified ATS Class in Detroit

News: Hankook Secures First Infiniti OE Fitment

News: AME International Introduces New Bead Seat Band Installer

Advertisement

on

Maxam Tire Debuts Tire Compound at New Solid Tire Factory

on

Bridgestone Invests in Nashville-Based Company, Yoshi

on

USTMA Predicts Record Shipments in 2022 for U.S. Tire Market

on

Ohio Tire & Auto Association Gathers for Hockey Event
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Products: Lucas Oil Unveils New Tire Inflator

Tires: Five Tire Trends for 2021

Business Operations: Consider Software Solutions to Streamline Operations

Tires: Nokian Tyres Revamps All-Terrain Lineup

Service: Keeping Up With Tire Innovations

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

The Tire Rack Wholesale

The Tire Rack Wholesale
Phone: 800-445-0179Fax: 574-236-7714
7101 Vorden Pkwy., South Bend IN 46628
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Virginia-Tire-workplace-diversity-Julie-Holmes-ad Virginia-Tire-workplace-diversity-Julie-Holmes-ad

News

Virginia Tire Looks to Female Staff to Address Labor Shortage

Proud to Be an Independent Tire Dealer

Dealer Focus: Philip Biscan, Van’s Tire Pros of Alliance
OTR-Conf--Kevin-Rohlwing-TIA OTR-Conf--Kevin-Rohlwing-TIA

News

Infrastructure Bill, Ukraine Crisis Will Affect OTR Industry
K&M-Falken-Mustang-Winner K&M-Falken-Mustang-Winner

News

Gallery: 2022 K&M Tire Dealer Conference & Trade Show
Connect
Tire Review Magazine