Maxam Tire has launched an all-new proprietary compound, EcoPoint3, to be fully integrated into its solid tire lineups at its new automation-heavy factory in Vietnam . In addition to encompassing the new rubber compound into its solid tires, Maxam’s new factory will increase existing production volume, efficiency and consistency through advanced automation.

Compared to carbon black compounds and conventional dry-mixed silica compounds, Maxam says the EcoPoint3 process provides superior distribution of ingredients during the mixing process. This process allows for Maxam’s compounds to contain less inert filler, higher ratios of stress at elongation and minimal proportions of impurities resulting in next-generation products.

Maxam says the EcoPoint3 technology also represents a breakthrough in green and low-carbon tire development, from the selection of raw materials, manufacturing, and product life cycle, while significantly reducing fuel consumption and carbon emissions.

According to Maxam, customers will experience the benefits of technological and compound advancements found throughout the solid material handling lineup. Maxam says they have relocated all solid tire production to the new factory while also increasing current production with considerations for future product expansion.