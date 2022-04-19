Maxam Tire Grows the MS915 Tire Series

Maxam Tire says it is pleased to introduce the expanded MS915 series, delivering a wider range of sizes to modern telehandlers and graders globally. Maxam says the new 370/75-28 and 400/75-28 were developed specifically to provide the industry with an answer to demanding conditions where high-traction is required. Maxam says it has manufactured the MS915 to offer the industry a rugged and long-lasting solution for challenging construction applications.