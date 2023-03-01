 Maxam Tire Expands its Underground Mining Series

Maxam Tire Expands its Underground Mining Series

The company is adding three-star and four-star Maxam solutions for underground mining applications.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton

MAXAM Tire has expanded its underground mining series, broadening its range of performance programs. MAXAM said it improved its solutions for articulated dump trucks and load haul dump loaders.

According to the manufacturer, the four-star rated E4/L4 MS405 and MS406 for articulated dump trucks boast 60% higher load capacity. The MS405 is one of MAXAM’s flagship OTR solutions and has undergone extensive research and testing, the company says. Similarly, the manufacturer said the MS406 encompasses a deep lug pattern that yields superior traction and resistance to wear and cutting, maximizing performance with the lowest cost per hour for underground mining applications.

MAXAM said the L5/L5S MS501 and MS502 yield 15% higher load capacity. Combining reinforced bead, shoulder, and sidewall, both the MS501 and MS502 help tackle underground mining jobs. In addition, both products incorporate specialized mining compounds for extra cut and impact resistance, the company says.

“With the underground mining market facing increasing demands, the expansion of our 4-star E4/L4 and 3-star L5/L5S lineups mark MAXAM’s pledge to design only the most capable solutions for the industry,” said Matt Johnson, vice president of MAXAM Mining Group. “While every underground site has unique needs, we’re confident that the increased load capacity our series now will perform beyond expectation. In addition to our comprehensive series for open pit mining and haul trucks, from size 49 to 63 inches, the enhanced lineups for underground mining symbolize MAXAM’s commitment to play an integral part in the mining industry’s operation and future.”

