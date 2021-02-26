Maxam Releases MS910R MultiPurpose Radial Tire

Maxam Tire has debuted its full line of the MS910R multipurpose radial tire.

The company says the MS910R is designed to operate in multiple applications, including agriculture, construction and industrial vehicles.

The company says the MS910R has an all-steel radial construction to provide durability, stability and improved traction. Designed to operate on a range of equipment from telehandlers to compact wheel loaders, the MS910R is engineered to minimize vibration, providing a comfortable ride without compromising traction, the company says.

The MS910R has a self-cleaning design with mud breakers to prevent terrain buildup in the lugs to help ensure maximum grip and performance, Maxam says.

The MS910R is available in multiple sizes for three different applications: multipurpose (MPT), industrial (IN) and construction (EM).