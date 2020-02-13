Maxam MS405 Tire Approved for Certain Caterpillar Medium Wheel Loaders

Maxam Tire North America ‘s 875/65R29 Maxam MS405 L4 tire has been validated and approved for use on specific Caterpillar’s 982M medium wheel loaders.

Maxam says the MS405 “65 Series program” is engineered for high torque and harsh applications where extreme traction is required. The company says the tire combines excellent grip, stability and performance and is developed with a cut-resistant tread compound and deep undertread.

“The MS405 was designed to thrive under extreme and rugged conditions, exceed expectations and deliver value,” says Troy Kline, president at Maxam Tire North America. “Furthermore, Maxam has the support of the Global Dealer Servicing Network with over 1,800 strong and growing allowing for ease of access to the full product line,”

Maxam MS302 tire sizes have also been validated and approved for future factory fitment on additional Cat medium wheel loaders, the company says.